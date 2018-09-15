One more state-owned car stolen in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the surge in theft of government-owned vehicles in Karachi, one more incident has been reported on Friday in Malir.

As per reports by the police, the car was snatched from outside the house of Kamran Kalhoro, the Assistant Director of Malir Development Authority, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

It was further revealed that the identity of the individuals behind the theft remains unknown while a case has been registered regarding the incident at the Gizri Police Station.

Last week, in a similar incident the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar’s car official car was also snatched from Khayaban-e-Bokhari in the presence of his driver.

According to news reports, the total amount of state-owned vehicles stolen has risen up to 64 in the city.

On the other hand, investigative reports have revealed that of the two groups involved in this crime, one hails from Khairpur, while members of the gang have previously been arrested as well.