PM Imran chairs high level meeting to review security matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a high level meeting at PM House to discuss security matters and bilateral relations with friendly countries.



The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials.

The spokesperson for PM House said, the meeting discussed relations with friendly states besides exchanging views on security matters.