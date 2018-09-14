Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Turkish FM meets Nawaz Sharif, condoles demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

PM Imran chairs high level meeting to review security matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a high level meeting at PM House to discuss security matters and bilateral relations with friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials.

The spokesperson for PM House said, the meeting discussed relations with friendly states besides exchanging views on security matters.

Turkish FM meets Nawaz Sharif, condoles demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Pakistan, China agree to work more closely to build brighter, prosperous future for region

UK rejects petition seeking Ishaq Dar’s deportation

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

