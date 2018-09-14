Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has made the history by appointing the first Christian Advocate General in Pakistan’s history.



Salman Talibuddin Advocate was appointed as Advocate General Sindh on the terms and conditions as admissible under the rules with immediate effect, says an official notification issued here on Thursday.

Talibuddin is currently serving as an additional attorney general.

The post fell vacant in June when then advocate general Zameer Ghumro resigned following chief justice's remarks.

Senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman credited her party for empowering the minorities according to Quaid's vision.



