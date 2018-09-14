Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
CPEC: Real questions

CPEC: Real questions
And on flows the river

And on flows the river
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Economic managers mull proposal to issue yuan-denominated bonds

Economic managers mull proposal to issue yuan-denominated bonds
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minors’ rape cases take toll in Punjab

SARGODHA: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted sexually and found unconscious in a park in Sargodha on Thursday.

In a complaint filed at Jhal Chakian police station by the victim’s uncle, his nephew was playing outside his house when a man identified as Yousuf kidnapped the teenager and took him to a park in the vicinity. It mentioned that the culprit allegedly raped the boy and managed to flee.

Panic gripped when the victim did not return home for long, to which, his family rushed to search for him where he was found lying unconscious in a park.

The police stated that investigation has been launched into the incident.

-Residents manage to foil minor’s rape in Muzaffargarh-

On the same night, an alleged rapist was beaten up and handed over to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by residents after they foiled his bid to sexually assault an eight year old minor in an area in the city’s outskirts.

According to police, an eight year old girl on her way back home from the market, was intercepted by a shopkeeper near a beverages retailer’s shop and forcefully taken to the go-down of his shop, Geo news reported.

Area residents were able to foil the assault as they rushed to the scene on hearing the girl scream for help and caught the alleged sexual predator, identified as Ghulam Fareed, 50, while his two accomplices managed to abscond from the site.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at a local police station against the three, two of which are yet unidentified.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General
PM Imran reaches out to bureaucracy to implement his agenda

PM Imran reaches out to bureaucracy to implement his agenda
PTI delegation to attend Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

PTI delegation to attend Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

'Murree, Nathia Gali governor houses could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices'

'Murree, Nathia Gali governor houses could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?