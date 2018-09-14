Minors’ rape cases take toll in Punjab

SARGODHA: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted sexually and found unconscious in a park in Sargodha on Thursday.



In a complaint filed at Jhal Chakian police station by the victim’s uncle, his nephew was playing outside his house when a man identified as Yousuf kidnapped the teenager and took him to a park in the vicinity. It mentioned that the culprit allegedly raped the boy and managed to flee.

Panic gripped when the victim did not return home for long, to which, his family rushed to search for him where he was found lying unconscious in a park.

The police stated that investigation has been launched into the incident.

-Residents manage to foil minor’s rape in Muzaffargarh-

On the same night, an alleged rapist was beaten up and handed over to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by residents after they foiled his bid to sexually assault an eight year old minor in an area in the city’s outskirts.

According to police, an eight year old girl on her way back home from the market, was intercepted by a shopkeeper near a beverages retailer’s shop and forcefully taken to the go-down of his shop, Geo news reported.

Area residents were able to foil the assault as they rushed to the scene on hearing the girl scream for help and caught the alleged sexual predator, identified as Ghulam Fareed, 50, while his two accomplices managed to abscond from the site.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at a local police station against the three, two of which are yet unidentified.