Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’
Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

World

REUTERS
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meet Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin whose aim is to make people smile, forget grief

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Charlie Chaplin says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfil the primary goal of his life.

“It is very simple, I want to give Afghans a reason to smile,” said Karim Asir, a stand-up comedian who performs across the capital Kabul in Chaplin’s trademark oversized shoes, baggy pants, cane and black bowler hat.

Asir, 25, said Chaplin impersonators are found all over the world helping people ignore grief and making them laugh, and he does the same.

Asir’s early years were in Iran, where his family fled after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996. There he saw performances of Chaplin on Iranian TV.

After the family returned home, Asir started wearing make-up and recreating Chaplin’s characters in his performances, despite his parent’s apprehensions.

His live performances provide respite in a city that routinely gets attacked by Taliban insurgents and suicide bombers, mainly claiming allegiance to Daesh.

Asir says he has been threatened by militants who say his performances are un-Islamic. But despite the threats, he performs in public parks, orphanages, private parties and at charity events organised by international aid agencies.

“I want to give my people a chance to forget their problems such as war, conflicts and insecurity in Afghanistan,” he said.

Afghanistan’s traditional culture includes music and performance arts. However, under the Taliban’s rule from 1996 to 2001, most cultural activities were banned because they were seen as anti-Islamic.

In Kabul, when Asir’s fans surround him to take selfies, he smiles but is constantly worried about attacks.

“I am afraid of getting attacked by a suicide bomber or an explosion but these issues cannot stop me from being Charlie Chaplin,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Suu Kyi defends court decision to jail Reuters reporters

Suu Kyi defends court decision to jail Reuters reporters
Final farewell to UN´s Kofi Annan at Ghana state funeral

Final farewell to UN´s Kofi Annan at Ghana state funeral
Spain will go ahead with sale of 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia

Spain will go ahead with sale of 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia
Stormy Daniels to publish book on Trump affair in October

Stormy Daniels to publish book on Trump affair in October
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?