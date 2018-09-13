Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears, hugs uncle Shehbaz in London


LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday night arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

Heartbreaking moment was witnessed upon Shehbaz's arrival at Nawaz's residence in London as Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of former prime minister  broke down in tears and  hugged his uncle Shehbaz Sharif to mourn the death of her mother.

Sharif  had departed for  London  via a foreign airline from the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Wednesday to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

Earlier, talking to media at the Heathrow Airport, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are  in great pain over the sad demise of  former  first lady, adding; "May Allah  give courage to the bereaved family  to bear the loss.

To a question, Shehbaz said that  he submitted the parole request on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as they had refused to file request for their release on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

It is learnt that PIA flight carrying the body of Kulsoom Nawaz will leave for Lahore from the Heathrow Airport, London on Thursday and land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Friday.

The Sharif family has reportedly refused to get any assistance from the Pakistan High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the  funeral prayers of  her sister-in-law at the Regent’s Park mosque in central London on Thursday (today) before taking back her body to Pakistan, while  her funeral prayer will also  be offered in Lahore on Friday. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will reportedly be laid to rest at Jati Umrah.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at  London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She  remained under treatment  since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.

