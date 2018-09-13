Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears, hugs uncle Shehbaz in London





LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday night arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

Heartbreaking moment was witnessed upon Shehbaz's arrival at Nawaz's residence in London as Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of former prime minister broke down in tears and hugged his uncle Shehbaz Sharif to mourn the death of her mother.



Sharif had departed for London via a foreign airline from the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Wednesday to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

Earlier, talking to media at the Heathrow Airport, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are in great pain over the sad demise of former first lady, adding; "May Allah give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

To a question, Shehbaz said that he submitted the parole request on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as they had refused to file request for their release on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

It is learnt that PIA flight carrying the body of Kulsoom Nawaz will leave for Lahore from the Heathrow Airport, London on Thursday and land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Friday.



The Sharif family has reportedly refused to get any assistance from the Pakistan High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the funeral prayers of her sister-in-law at the Regent’s Park mosque in central London on Thursday (today) before taking back her body to Pakistan, while her funeral prayer will also be offered in Lahore on Friday. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will reportedly be laid to rest at Jati Umrah.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She remained under treatment since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.