Pakistan’s bid to reach SAFF final foiled by India

DHAKA: Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the SAFF Championships and were beaten 1-3 by defending champions India here at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.

After a goalless first-half of the semifinal, India emerged victorious by three goals to nil.

Manvir Singh blasted two goals to give India 2-0 lead against Pakistan in the second half and later Sumeet Passi came on as a sub to score the third one.

However Hassan, who looked dangerous all evening, finally converted to give Pakistan their first and the last goal in the semifinal.