Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

DPO Pakpattan issue: What happened during meeting at Punjab CM House?

The scope and limits of 'change'

NFC award and budget deficits

Imran Khan's govt decides to present its own federal budget

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Sports

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Pakistan’s bid to reach SAFF final foiled by India

DHAKA: Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the SAFF Championships and were beaten 1-3 by defending champions India here at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.

After a goalless first-half of the semifinal, India emerged victorious by three goals to nil.

Manvir Singh blasted two goals to give India 2-0 lead against Pakistan in the second half and later Sumeet Passi came on as a sub to score the third one.

However Hassan, who looked dangerous all evening, finally converted to give Pakistan their first and the last goal in the semifinal.

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Pakistani footballer Hajra Khan shares her struggle with mental illness

Australian newspaper defies criticism, reprints Serena Williams cartoon

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Pakistani film 'Indus Blues' makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

