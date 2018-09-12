Pakistan’s bid to reach SAFF final foiled by India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the SAFF Championships and were beaten 1-3 by defending champions India here at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.
After a goalless first-half of the semifinal, India emerged victorious by three goals to nil.
Manvir Singh blasted two goals to give India 2-0 lead against Pakistan in the second half and later Sumeet Passi came on as a sub to score the third one.
However Hassan, who looked dangerous all evening, finally converted to give Pakistan their first and the last goal in the semifinal.
