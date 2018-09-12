Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 12, 2018

Sympathizers arriving at Nawaz Sharif residence to condolence Kulsoom Nawaz’s death

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (N) party leaders, workers and symapthisers are gathering at the Jati Umra to pay their condolences to Sharif family on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who breathed her last in a London hospital on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Safdar were released on parole from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise in a London Hospital.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar have been released on a 12-hour parole which was extended for three days in order to enable them attend the funeral and burial of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at the Jati Umra residence of the Sharifs on Friday.

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N President and opposition leader in the National Assembly, had flown to London to attend her funeral prayers at Regent Park mosque and bring back her body to Lahore.

The security around the Jati Umra residence has been beefed up.

