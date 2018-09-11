NAB summons assets' details of Captain (retd) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: A probe into the assets of Captain (retd) Safdar and his children has been launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in regards to corruption and assortment of assets from undisclosed sources.

As per the released notification, a review of Captain Safdar, his wife Maryam Nawaz and their children’s assets has been summoned by the bureau’s KP branch.

In a letter written by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of the bureau, details have been demanded from the deputy commissioners of the districts, adding that: “An investigation is underway against Captain (retd) Safdar and others in a corruption case.”

It went on further questioning about the details of the two.

The letter came asking for details a second time after the bureau failed to receive the information upon their inquiry the first time.

Maryam Nawaz daughter of the former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with her husband Captain (retd) Safdar was handed seven years and one year worth of jail time respectively, in the Avenfield Refernce case on July 6th 2018.