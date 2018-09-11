Six more cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Six new members of the cabinet on Tuesday took oath at the President House.

The cabinet members include three ministers and as many state ministers.

The oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at a simple ceremony.

Murad Saeed, Shabbir Ali and Muhammad Hammad Azhar have been inducted as state ministers while Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi Haider Zaidi and Ali Muhammad Khan have been sworn in as ministers.

With the inclusion of six new ministers and state ministers, the cabinet now consists of 27 members .