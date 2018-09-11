Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Russia to launch biggest war games in its history

Top finance ministry debt manager quits to make room for PTI govt’s pick

Imran to supervise dams project

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Six more cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD:  Six new members of  the  cabinet on Tuesday took oath at the President House.

The cabinet members include three ministers and as many state ministers.

The oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at a simple ceremony.

Murad Saeed, Shabbir Ali and Muhammad Hammad Azhar have been inducted as state ministers while Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi Haider Zaidi and Ali Muhammad Khan have been  sworn in as ministers.

With the inclusion of six new ministers and state ministers, the cabinet now consists of 27  members .

