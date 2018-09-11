Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
US to shut Palestinian mission over lack of peace talks

US to shut Palestinian mission over lack of peace talks
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

Russia to brief UN Security Council on Syria´s Idlib

Russia to brief UN Security Council on Syria´s Idlib
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

World

REUTERS
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

HOLDEN BEACH: South Carolina on Monday ordered an estimated 1 million people to evacuate its coast as the state and neighboring North Carolina brace for a hit from Hurricane Florence, the most powerful storm to take aim at the US  mainland this year.

The storm had winds of 130 miles per hour (209 kph) and was due to gain strength before making landfall, which the U. S. National Hurricane Center said was likely to occur early Thursday in the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain that could cause severe flooding through the region. "We do not want to risk one South Carolina life in this hurricane," Governor Henry McMaster said at a news conference.

He estimated about 1 million people would be fleeing the coast. In North Carolina, officials already had ordered some 250,000 residents and visitors to begin evacuating the Outer Banks barrier islands.

"We are in the bull´s-eye," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at a news conference.

"This is going to be a statewide event." The United States was hit with a series of high-powered hurricanes last year, including Hurricane Maria, which killed some 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Harvey, which killed about 68 people and caused an estimated $1.25 billion in damage with catastrophic flooding in Houston. By noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Monday, Florence was about 1,170 miles (1,880 km)east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and was a Category 4, the second-strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the NHC said.

US President Donald Trump, whose administration faced severe criticism for a slow response in Puerto Rico to Hurricane Maria, canceled a political rally planned for Friday in Jackson, Mississippi, over safety concerns related to Florence, his campaign said. Cooper said he had asked Trump to declare a federal state of emergency for North Carolina. Florence could bring a life-threatening coastal storm surge, and inland flooding as far north as Virginia, the NHC said.

Historically, 90 percent of fatalities from hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions have been caused by water, said NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Some 27 percent of the deaths have come from rain-driven flooding, sometimes hundreds of miles inland.

'CAN´T PLAY AROUND'

In Holden Beach, North Carolina, in the storm´s path, longtime residents could be seen boarding up homes and securing possessions. "It´s scary to all of us. We know we can´t play around with this," said Jennifer Oosterwyk, who owns the Sugar Britches boutique on Holden Beach and lives in nearby Wilmington. Oosterwyk was gathering tax documents and other important papers from her store on Monday, and said she planned to drive 150 miles (240 km) inland to ride out the storm in Cary.

As the storm advanced, Monday afternoon was a postcard-perfect day on Holden Beach with bright blue skies, placid puffy clouds and light breezes. By 2 p. m. EDT, the surf that had been calm began to show some chop. The U. S. military said it was sending an advanced team to Raleigh, North Carolina, to coordinate with federal and state partners and that about 750 military personnel will be designated to provide support. The U. S. Navy said it was sending nearly 30 ships from coastal Virginia out to sea to avoid damage. Wall Street was trying to pick winners and losers from the storm. Shares of Generac Holdings Inc, building materials maker Owens Corning and roofing supplier Beacon Roofing Supply Inc were up between 4 percent and 6 percent. Retailers Lowe´s Companies Inc was up 2.3 percent and Home Depot Inc gained 2 percent. Several insurers seen vulnerable to potential claims losses slipped, led by a 2 percent drop in Allstate Corp and a 1.8 percent decline in Travelers Companies Inc.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US to shut Palestinian mission over lack of peace talks

US to shut Palestinian mission over lack of peace talks
California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Russia to brief UN Security Council on Syria´s Idlib

Russia to brief UN Security Council on Syria´s Idlib
US ups pressure on Palestinians, closing Washington mission

US ups pressure on Palestinians, closing Washington mission
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book