Arrests after woman killed for 'honour' in Karachi

KARACHI: The relatives of a woman murdered in the name of honor in Karachi were arrested on Monday, Geo.tv reported.

Reports citing an investigation officer revealed that the woman identified as Safdana was buried in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area on August 28.

Safdana’s in-laws were allegedly behind the killing after they heard her speak to a man on the phone.

According to investigators, the deceased's relatives had assisted her in-laws in plotting the murder by tricking her and taking her to Bhittaiabad where she was killed through bullets.

Her body was enfolded in a blanket and passed on to her relatives who buried her in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

It was decided by the police that the body of the departed woman will be dug up and a post-mortem will be conducted, while the concluding decision will be taken after the court orders.

The investigation officer said that while search had presently been instigated to arrest the remaining suspects, the accused would be put before the court for remand.