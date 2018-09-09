Sun September 09, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 9, 2018

PTI mulls media strategy to highlight govt’s achievements, PML N's 'wrongdoings'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday chaired a meeting here to mull a media strategy to highlight the great decisions taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government so far besides apprising the people of the wrongdoings of the previous government.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a statement that the meeting which was attended by senior party leadership has decided to spotlight the remarkable cuts in government expenditures and doing away with the discretionary powers of the prime minister.

The meeting decided to give prominence in media to the party’s great decision of electing a parliamentarian hailing from middle class family as Chief Minister of Punjab.

The information minister said the government would also apprise the people of the extravagance by the PML-N government besides holding briefings on previous government’s poor performance in the fields of economy, particularly the power and energy sectors.

It was also decided that the government would take all decisions through consultation and after taking the parliament into confidence.

