PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's son on Saturday arrived in Pakistan for the first time since their father assumed office.



Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan landed at the Islamabad International Airport and are expected to stay at Bani Gala, Geo News reported.

Both the brothers had stayed away from the oath taking ceremony of their son on Imran Khan's directives, according to their mother Jemima Goldsmith.