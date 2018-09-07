Fri September 07, 2018
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Role of opposition in democracy

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

US will equip India to contain China

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

EAC advises PM to come clean on state of economy

Farooq Sattar says he's consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing house-help

Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday, urged people to help identify a woman who  is accused of thrashing an underage girl, apparently a  helper, in order to act against abuse of domestic workers. 

In response to a post by made by a citizen who uploaded the video, Shireen Mazari wrote: 


The clip, that has been doing rounds on the social media since then, shows the woman - infuriated over the girl ‘for making more tea than needed’ - beating the girl brutally.

She even hurls abuses at her, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour. 

