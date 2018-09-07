Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing house-help

Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday, urged people to help identify a woman who is accused of thrashing an underage girl, apparently a helper, in order to act against abuse of domestic workers.

In response to a post by made by a citizen who uploaded the video, Shireen Mazari wrote:





The clip, that has been doing rounds on the social media since then, shows the woman - infuriated over the girl ‘for making more tea than needed’ - beating the girl brutally.

She even hurls abuses at her, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour.