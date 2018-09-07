Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing house-help

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday, urged people to help identify a woman who is accused of thrashing an underage girl, apparently a helper, in order to act against abuse of domestic workers.
In response to a post by made by a citizen who uploaded the video, Shireen Mazari wrote:
The clip, that has been doing rounds on the social media since then, shows the woman - infuriated over the girl ‘for making more tea than needed’ - beating the girl brutally.
She even hurls abuses at her, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour.
