Bringing back Ishaq Dar not possible for NAB anytime soon





LONDON: The honourable chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has issued orders to take measures for the return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan within ten days from London but it looks unlikely that Pakistani government will be able to make any move further while the matter of extradition of Mr Dar remains pending before the Interpol and the Pakistani authorities get to find out that cancelling the passport will only benefit Ishaq Dar – if he is made stateless.

Resuming the hearing of a case related to the summons issued to Dar on Thursday, a three-judge bench expressed dismay at National Accountability Bureau’s failure to bring back the former Finance Minister.

“Where are NAB officials? What has NAB done up till now to bring back Dar?” inquired the Chief Justice, further asking how could Dar continue living in Britain if his passport is cancelled.

The News has learnt through source that Ishaq Dar has valid visa of Britain which means that he can continue living in Britain without any problem. The top judge asked if Dar could continue living in Britain provided his passport is cancelled but legal experts have said that Dar in that case be strained in the UK but cannot be extradited to Pakistan.