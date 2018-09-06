Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations

PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bringing back Ishaq Dar not possible for NAB anytime soon


LONDON: The honourable chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has issued orders to take measures for the return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan within ten days from London but it looks unlikely that Pakistani government will be able to make any move further while the matter of extradition of Mr Dar remains pending before the Interpol and the Pakistani authorities get to find out that cancelling the passport will only benefit Ishaq Dar – if he is made stateless.

Resuming the hearing of a case related to the summons issued to Dar on Thursday, a three-judge bench expressed dismay at National Accountability Bureau’s failure to bring back the former Finance Minister.

“Where are NAB officials? What has NAB done up till now to bring back Dar?” inquired the Chief Justice, further asking how could Dar continue living in Britain if his passport is cancelled.

The News has learnt through source that Ishaq Dar has valid visa of Britain which means that he can continue living in Britain without any problem. The top judge asked if Dar could continue living in Britain provided his passport is cancelled but legal experts have said that Dar in that case be strained in the UK but cannot be extradited to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations

PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations
Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday
Live Updates: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen. Bajwa attending Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

Live Updates: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen. Bajwa attending Defence Day ceremony at GHQ
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi