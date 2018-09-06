Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Pakistan from Friday to Sunday, at the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. “The two countries are good neighbors, good friends, and good brothers. China-Pakistan relations have maintained a good momentum of development. The two sides have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has progressed smoothly.”

She further said that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.

She said that during the visit, Wang Yi will also meet high-level leadership of Pakistan. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The visit of Wang Yi would be the first high-level exchange between China and Pakistan after the establishment of the new Pakistani government.

“We hope and look forward to this visit, continue the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height,” she added.