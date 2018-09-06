Thu September 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

LAHORE: Former skipper of Pakistan Cricket team and Captain of Islamabad United, Misbah-ul-Haq has announced a hospital project for children.

Misbah made this announcement on twitter here on Thursday.

The hospital project will be for children born with congenital heart disease (CHD). The project will be launched on September 14 in Lahore.

The former skipper has invited PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to join the launch event.


