Canada revises travel advisory for Pakistan

TORONTO: Canada has removed Islamabad from the list of “avoid non-essential travel” cities.

The Global Affairs Department has revised the travel advisory for Pakistan by observing that there is decrease in risk level for Canadians to travel to Islamabad, says a press release received here today from Ottawa, Canada.

The High Commission of Pakistan had impressed upon the Canadian authorities to revise the advisory for Pakistan as the security situation in the whole country has improved significantly.

In the first step towards that direction, the Canadian government has informed us about excluding Islamabad from that category and further steps will be taken in the light of evolving security situation.