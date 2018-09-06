'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

The tree plantation drive of the previous government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was hailed across the world and it also helped boost the fortunes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the ruling party in country's northwestern province, in July 25 Election.

Under the project called Billion Tree Tsunami the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surpassed its 348,400 hectare commitment to the Bonn Challenge,a global effort to bring 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested land into restoration by 2020 and 350 million by 2030.

The target was launched at a high level event in Bonn, Germany and International Union for Conservation of Nature.





The project was brainchild of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, former cricket hero who assumed the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan last month after winning majority of seats in July 25 elections.

The leader has intiated a new project called Plant For Pakistan under which the government plans to plant over 10 billion trees as part of his efforts to mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

The 'Plant for Pakistan' drive was launched on September 2 with the prime minister planting a sapling in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country. I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations," the prime minister said in a Tweet after launching the campiagn.

On September 5, the World Economic Forum reposted a report on Twitter on the success of Pakistan's Billion Tree Tsunami project, as part of its efforts to spread awareness about the importance of tree plantation and encourage communities across the globe to plant more trees.

The Tweet containing a video and a link to the report was captioned with information that Pakistan intends to plant 10 billion trees under the new project.

"Learn more about Pakistan's tree revolution," the caption reads before the link to the report is given.