SIUT dismisses reports about health of Dr Adib Rizvi

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has dismissed news circulating in digital and social media about the health of its Director, Dr Adib Rizvi.



In a statement shared with media, SIUT dubbed the news as ‘false and baseless’.

“The public at large is informed that Dr Adib Rizvi is in the best of health by grace of Allah Almighty. All such news are false and untrue,” the statement reads.

The SUIT has requested the public not to circulate such news without authentication.