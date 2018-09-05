Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ended diplomatic stalemate

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ended diplomatic stalemate

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SIUT dismisses reports about health of Dr Adib Rizvi

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has dismissed news circulating in digital and social media about the health of its Director, Dr Adib Rizvi.

In a statement shared with media, SIUT dubbed the news as ‘false and baseless’.

“The public at large is informed that Dr Adib Rizvi is in the best of health by grace of Allah Almighty. All such news are false and untrue,” the statement reads.

The SUIT has requested the public not to circulate such news without authentication.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV

PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV
PM Imran says Pakistan looks forward to strengthening ties with US based on trust, respect

PM Imran says Pakistan looks forward to strengthening ties with US based on trust, respect
PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan

PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan
Shahid Afridi attracted by Islamabad’s new airport

Shahid Afridi attracted by Islamabad’s new airport
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him