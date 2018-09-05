Sindh govt sacks doctor for disclosing confidential information

Karachi: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Archives, Law And Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab says that the Chief Chemical Examiner was removed from his duties following his failure in performing his official duties.

In his statement, the advisor said it is the violation of the code of conduct set for the government officials to disclose any confidential matter before the public or media.

The chief chemical examiner has been removed from his job for breaching the law by disclosing the video of chemical examination and making it viral on the social media and other platforms. His suspension mustn’t not be taken in negative sense”, Barrister Wahab added.

The advisor further stated that it is the prerogative of the Sindh Government to remove any of its official for violating the services rules.