Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inducted four more ministers in his cabinet.

 With the induction of four ministers the number of provincial cabinet members has reached to 12 and two advisors.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed four more ministers in his cabinet on Wednesday. The new ministers, include Mukhesh Kumar Chawla, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah and Faraz Ahmed Dero. 

Mukesh Kumar Chawla belongs to Kashmore-Kandhkot district and is MPA on a reserved seat. He was provincial minister for Excise i& Taxation n the last tenure of PPP government in Sindh. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, a bureaucrat-turned politician is MPA from Shikarpur. He has been MPA and provincial minister a couple of times during the last few governments. Syed Nasir Shah is MPA from Rohri, Sukkur District and was Information minister during the last PPP government in Sindh. Mr Faraz Dero is MPA from Tando Adam, District Sanghar. He has become PPP MPA for second time and provincial minister for the first time.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to the newly appointed ministers in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House. 

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers and advisors, Chief Secretary, IG Police, family members of the ministers and members of civil society.

The Chief Ministers and Governor congratulated the provincial ministers just after their oath.

