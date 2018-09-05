Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Four dead in suicide attack on Kabul sports club: officials

Four dead in suicide attack on Kabul sports club: officials
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

Sports

APP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahnaz wants PM to merge sports with Education Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has written a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with an appeal to merge sports with Education Ministry for the betterment of the games.

Talking to APP, Shahnaz said previously sports were an integral part of the education institution thus producing educated sports person for federations.

“Therefore it is the need of the hour to revive the previous system and sports be put under education ministry,” he said.

He said we require one umbrella organization to run sports affairs so that concentrated efforts and money is channelized in one direction.

“The National Sports Policy 2005 is not being implemented and the 18th amendment has further attributed sports as non identity in our society,” he said.

Speaking on improving the sports, he said there are about 28 Education Boards in the country and hundreds of schools are affiliated with each inter-board.

“If each and every government school is allowed to participate in the tournament, the total number of participating teams would be in hundreds,” he pointed in the letter.

He further said the government must allot a land for sports complex in this regard to 5 to 10 private school and colleges build on share basis system for use of sports activities to groom youth.

He said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) needs to be amended and President PHF should be from corporate/private sector as he will be able to generate 75% revenue from private sector.

“To handle the present crisis, PHF should be given a 75 % bailout package to meet the expenditures.

This arrangement should be for at least three years, afterwards PHF should be given the status of self-reliance board like Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Six-time champion Serena into US Open semi-finals as champion Stephens exits

Six-time champion Serena into US Open semi-finals as champion Stephens exits
PCB not to beg India to play bilateral cricket: Ehsan Mani

PCB not to beg India to play bilateral cricket: Ehsan Mani
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys