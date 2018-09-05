Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan

APP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finance Minister writes letter to provinces for reconstitution of NFC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked all the provinces to nominate members for the reconstitution National Finance Commission (NFC).

The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar has written letters to all provincial Chief Ministers for the reconstitution of the commission, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here Wednesday.

“Either reconfirm the earlier nominated members or intimate the change in the nomination to enable the federal government to notify the 9th NFC,” the minister wrote.

The NFC is required to be set up at intervals not exceeding five years as required under clause (1) of the Article 160 of the constitution, the statement added.

The Federal Finance Minister and the Finance Ministers of the provinces are the statutory members of NFC, it said adding it was customary to include one non-statutory member from each province.

According to the statement, letters have accordingly been dispatched to Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh, Mahmood Khan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhua and to Jam Kamal Khan Chief Minister Balochistan.

The letters state that after general elections 2018, new governments were in place, both at the federal and provincial levels, necessitating re-confirmation of non-statutory members from the provinces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali arrested after recovery of liquor

Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali arrested after recovery of liquor
Ali Tareen explains why South Punjab province is Imran Khan’s priority

Ali Tareen explains why South Punjab province is Imran Khan’s priority
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys