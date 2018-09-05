China congratulates Arif Alvi on being elected as Pakistan’s President

BEIJING: China on Wednesday congratulated Dr. Arif Alvi on being elected as President of Pakistan.

“We congratulate Dr. Arif Alvi on his election as new president of Pakistan,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing.



She informed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected president.

“We greatly value our friendly relations with Pakistan and we will join efforts with the country to scale new heights of our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” she added.

Dr. Arif Alvi, one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was elected the 13th president on Tuesday with a clear majority.