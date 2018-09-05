Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Google launches new search experience for job seekers in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Google has unveiled a new search experience making it easier for job seekers in the region to find employment opportunities from popular job listing websites, online classifieds and companies.

The new feature is built directly into Google Search to provide a comprehensive listing of jobs across the web. At launch, job search will have hundreds of thousands of job listings from thousands of sites.

Job Search provides a comprehensive listing of jobs across the web. 

Job seekers can now search for “part-time jobs,” “software developer jobs” or similar unique job-seeking queries, to pull out a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience. Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and several other important details - from summaries and links to reviews and ratings of the employer by trusted sources, to the commute between the workplace and home. The feature will then direct people to the job listing page on the respective website to learn more information or submit their application.

Job postings with at-a-glance details such as the job title and location across job types - full-time, part-time and internship jobs

Built to work both on mobile and desktop, job search comes equipped with a number of tools, making it easier for job seekers to find opportunities that fit their unique needs. With smart filters for categories such as job type, location, posting date, or company type, people can get customized results with a couple of taps. Job listings can also be saved or shared with friends and colleagues, and people can sign up for alerts to receive notifications when relevant new listings are posted for those searches.

New search experience enables job-seekers to save their job searches and get instant email alerts 

To help the larger ecosystem of job providers, Google has released open documentation, which will assist organizations big and small to make their job openings discoverable on the new search experience, using open structured schema.org web markup standards that Google supports. Businesses can benefit from the new experience by making their job listings more discoverable on Google, creating a win-win situation for both job-seekers and employers.

The Search experience is available in English on the Google app on Android and iOS, and in Google Search on desktop and mobile.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Chinese tech billionaire’s arrest in US stemmed from rape accusation: WSJ

Chinese tech billionaire’s arrest in US stemmed from rape accusation: WSJ
China’s Didi launches safety revamp after passenger murder

China’s Didi launches safety revamp after passenger murder
Facebook's Zuckerberg says internet firms in ‘arms race’ for democracy

Facebook's Zuckerberg says internet firms in ‘arms race’ for democracy
Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys