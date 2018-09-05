Google launches new search experience for job seekers in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Google has unveiled a new search experience making it easier for job seekers in the region to find employment opportunities from popular job listing websites, online classifieds and companies.



The new feature is built directly into Google Search to provide a comprehensive listing of jobs across the web. At launch, job search will have hundreds of thousands of job listings from thousands of sites.

Job seekers can now search for “part-time jobs,” “software developer jobs” or similar unique job-seeking queries, to pull out a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience. Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and several other important details - from summaries and links to reviews and ratings of the employer by trusted sources, to the commute between the workplace and home. The feature will then direct people to the job listing page on the respective website to learn more information or submit their application.

Built to work both on mobile and desktop, job search comes equipped with a number of tools, making it easier for job seekers to find opportunities that fit their unique needs. With smart filters for categories such as job type, location, posting date, or company type, people can get customized results with a couple of taps. Job listings can also be saved or shared with friends and colleagues, and people can sign up for alerts to receive notifications when relevant new listings are posted for those searches.

To help the larger ecosystem of job providers, Google has released open documentation, which will assist organizations big and small to make their job openings discoverable on the new search experience, using open structured schema.org web markup standards that Google supports. Businesses can benefit from the new experience by making their job listings more discoverable on Google, creating a win-win situation for both job-seekers and employers.

The Search experience is available in English on the Google app on Android and iOS, and in Google Search on desktop and mobile.