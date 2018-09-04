Asad Umar demands ‘treat’ from Arif Alvi on victory

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has congratulated Arif Alvi on being elected as President of Pakistan.



Asad Umar took to twitter congratulating Arif Ali on becoming the 13th President of Pakistan.

Asad Umar also asked Arif Alvi for treat --a celebration party --on becoming the President.

“Congratulations Arif Alvi on becoming the president of Pakistan....doc psl final walee nihari tu abhee tak nahee khilai ab president banney ki treat tu dey do!!!,” tweets Asad Umar in roman Urdu.



