Arif Alvi says he is elected President of entire nation, not a particular party

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has stated that he was the President of entire Pakistan and not any particular party.



Talking to media outside the parliament after being elected as 13th President of Pakistan, Arif Ali said, “I am not President of any particular party but entire nation and every party of the country.”

Arif Alvi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coalition partners and the entire nation on being elected as the President of Pakistan.



“I will make all-out efforts to ensure roti, Kapra and makaan (bread, clothes and house) to every poor person,” vowed the President-elect Arif Alvi.



The President also vowed to eradicate unemployment, illiteracy and to provide health facilities and dispense justice in his first media talk following his election.



Alvi is expected to take oath of office on September 9.

