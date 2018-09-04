Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Arif Alvi says he is elected President of entire nation, not a particular party

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has stated that he was the President of entire Pakistan and not any particular party.

Talking to media outside the parliament after being elected as 13th President of Pakistan, Arif Ali said, “I am not President of any particular party but entire nation and every party of the country.”

Arif Alvi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coalition partners and the entire nation on being elected as the President of Pakistan.

“I will make all-out efforts to ensure roti, Kapra and makaan (bread, clothes and house) to every poor person,” vowed the President-elect Arif Alvi.

The President also vowed to eradicate unemployment, illiteracy and to provide health facilities and dispense justice in his first media talk following his election.

Alvi is expected to take oath of office on September 9. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for Asia Cup 2018
Corps Commanders pay tribute to martyrs

Corps Commanders pay tribute to martyrs

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions