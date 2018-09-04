Tue September 04, 2018
AFP
September 4, 2018

Afghan Taliban announce death of Haqqani network leader: SITE

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban have announced the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the head of one of the most potent militant factions operating in Afghanistan, the SITE monitoring group said Tuesday.

"Just as he endured great hardships for the religion of Allah during his youth and health, he also endured long illness during his later years," SITE quoted the Afghan Taliban statement as saying.

