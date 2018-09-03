Miss England finale to welcome Muslim student in hijab for the first time

A 20-year-old Muslim woman, Sara Iftekhar is all geared up to become the first to participate in Miss England finale sporting hijab.



Iftekhar is not the first Miss England contender to wear hijab. However she is the first one to make it to the finale where she will represent the country at the Miss World beauty pageant in China if she receives a chance for triumphing over the contest.

The University of Huddersfield law student from West Yorkshire will vie for the crown at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire next Tuesday.

On her GoFundMe page, Iftekhar delineated her motivation and ultimate aim for entering the beauty contest.

“I participated in Miss England 2018 in order to show that beauty doesn’t have a definition. Everyone is beautiful in their own ways, regardless of their weight, race, color or shape.”