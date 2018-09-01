Marked change witnessed in PTV news bulletin: BBC

ISLAMABAD: A marked changed was being witnessed in PTV news ‘Khabarnama’ following censorship abolishing by the new federal government, reported BBC Pushto Service.

After taking charge, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced ending political censorship from the state run Television’s news bulletins.

A significant change has been witnessed in order to airing news stories in PTV bulletins, after the abolishing of censorship by the federal government.

Earlier PTV used to air the news stories of Prime Minister, followed by President and federal ministers. Chief Minister’s activities were aired after the ministers. Likewise the news/activities of judges and Chief of Army staff (COAS) were given prominent coverage.

Now the priority of airing news has changed altogether.

Last week, the news of Prime Minister was aired at serial no 20. In the same news bulletin, the activities of opposition were aired prior to PM’s activities.

In past the criticism on sitting government was not made part of any news bulletins. But now the news stories criticizing the government are regular feature of news bulletins.

No matter opposition criticize the government or any other member of opposition, the news bulletin gives it adequate coverage.

A journalist working in PTV, Islamabad told BBC that they had been directed to ensure more coverage to opposition leaders on PTV news bulletins as compared to past.

He said such types of directions he had received for the first time in his four years long service.

He said a new change is that PTV has also started covering social media’s trend, it was not allowed earlier.

When asked about any notification of changing editorial policy, he said in routine policy is conveyed verbally, which type of news stories should be aired and which are not.

Following the lifting of restrictions, observers have started doing critical analysis of PTV.

One more change is that PTV has started accommodating the analysts, having rigid stance against certain institutions, in its programmes.