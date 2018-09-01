Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore
Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka recalls Malinga for Asia Cup

Colombo-Sri Lanka´s cricket selectors Saturday recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after an year in limbo and included him in a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

The injury-prone 35-year-old had been largely ignored since his last ODI appearance in September last year against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs. Sri Lanka lost the match by six wickets.

However, official sources said he had impressed selectors during an ongoing domestic T20 series and has now been included in the one-day squad for the Asia Cup tournament opening in the United Arab Emirates in two weeks.

Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his ODI debut in July 2004. In the shortest form of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again

Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again
Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Indonesia announces surprise bid for 2032 Olympics

Indonesia announces surprise bid for 2032 Olympics
Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!