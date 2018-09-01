Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 1, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This morning, someone might thwart you in financial matters. Fortunately, by this afternoon, the brakes are off and you can see new ways of earning money.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be patient with others in the morning, because people are easily critical of each other. Later in the day, look for ways to improve your appearance. Take a realistic look in the mirror.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Don’t ask for permission from a boss this morning, because the answer will be, “Talk to the hand.” Wait until later in the day.CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your responsibilities related to children might be considerable this morning. Try to be orgnized regarding this. Later in the day, a powerful person might cause you to change yougoals.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with older family members this morning. Don’t ask for anything. This afternoon, however, you can make improvements to your job and your relationship with authority figures.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t get hung up in worry mode this morning. “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives yousomething to do, but get you nowhere.” Relax.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel broke. (Join the club; we number millions.) Fortunately, by late afternoon you see new uses for something you own or new ways to share something.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with partners and close friends are stiff and a bit difficult this morning. Give others a wide birth. Late in the day, this same person might have excellent suggestions. Who knew?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with co-workers today, and refrain from being critical. Later in the day, look for ways to improve your health or introduce reforms where you work.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a tricky day for romantic partners because doom and gloom are in the air. Be patient. As the day wears on, a positive energy grows and things look much better.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Older relatives might discourage you. Don’t let this get you down. Later in the day, look for ways to make home improvements.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Don’t get caught up in negative thinking, because it’s paralyzing and infectious. Just be patient, because by nightfall, you will be full of innovative ideas about how to improve something.