This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

The real Bugatti Chiron will set you $2.9 million but this life-sized, functioning Lego version comes comparatively light on pocket with only $350 expense all in all.



Lego claimed the 3,300-pound car can move from point A to B; a former racing driver took it for a test drive and pushed it to 12.4 mph. Not racing-fast, but to put it in perspective, a legit Chiron can reach 60 mph in only 2.5 seconds and has a max speed of 260 mph.

This colossal Lego venture was unveiled at the Grand Prix formula 1 event in Monza, Italy where it looked as close to the original super car from Bugatti while it used more than one million Technic parts, 2,300 Lego motors and 4000 gear wheels in the engine, however it took 13,000 work-hours to develop and build. The cars powered by two batteries, an 80-volt for the motor and a 12-volt for the steering and electronics inside the car, so there's no revving the engine or shifting gears.

The coolest Bugatti car was built only a few months after Lego showed off its Bugatti Chiron building set earlier this summer but this replica could not generate 5.3 horse power of its gigantic big brother, Bugatti Chiron.