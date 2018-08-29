Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

World

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

ISLAMABAD: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said that a caricature competition being staged by an anti-Islam parliamentarian Greet Wilders was an individual’s act.

This he said while speaking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who phoned his Dutch counterpart and expressed Pakistan’s concerns about the sacrilegious competition.

“It is an individual’s act. Our government is neither associated nor supporting the competition,” Blok said.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together and coordinate in the matter, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the deepest concern on the holding of abominable and sacrilegious competition by the Party of Freedom (PVV) leader Greet Wilders.

"This deliberate effort under the pretext of freedom of expression is of great concern to the Muslims across the world. Such acts must be prevented as they spread hate and intolerance in societies," the minister said.

On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) set off for Islamabad to hold a protest against the proposed competition.

The party said that it would not end the protest unless Pakistan expelled the Dutch ambassador. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize: committee

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize: committee
Chinese students leave for Islamabad to attend Urdu proficiency programme at NUML

Chinese students leave for Islamabad to attend Urdu proficiency programme at NUML
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Khamenei says ready to abandon nuclear deal if needed

Khamenei says ready to abandon nuclear deal if needed
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response