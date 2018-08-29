NYA members visit PAF headquarters

ISLAMABAD: A 65-member delegation of National Youth Assembly visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad and met with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force today (Wednesday).

The delegation was led by Hannan Ali Abbasi.

While talking to the delegation the Air Chief lauded the contributions made by the members of the national youth assembly. He urged upon the members to work selflessly for the development and prosperity of the county as the future of this great nation lies in the hands of potential future leadership.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) gave a comprehensive briefing on “History and Role of PAF and nature of its operations” to the visiting members of Youth Parliament of Pakista.