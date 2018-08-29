Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
Russia to hold biggest military drills since Cold War

Russia to hold biggest military drills since Cold War
Court told Jabir Siddiq arrested on defective warrant

Court told Jabir Siddiq arrested on defective warrant
Senator urges CM Sindh to ban polythene and plastic products

Senator urges CM Sindh to ban polythene and plastic products
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Bilawal Bhutto rejects PTI committee's report on RTS failure

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PTI committee's report on RTS failure
Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Pakistan

REUTERS
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi complained to his Dutch counterpart on Tuesday over a planned anti-Islam cartoon contest, saying “such acts spread hate and intolerance”.

Far-right Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders has planned the contest for later in the year, and caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed are to be exhibited.

According to foreign office,  Qureshi said the planned event would hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Qureshi said later he planned to take up the issue with several world leaders. “We have raised this issue at several levels,” he said. “We have contacted the United Nations. We have contacted the European Union.”

Pakistan’s upper house of parliament on Monday condemned the contest. Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “They don’t understand how much they hurt us when they do such acts.”

Wilders plans to display the cartoons on the walls of his political party’s room in parliament.

“This contest is not an initiative by the government,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week.

“This contest is not something I would do.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
War veteran Maqbool Hussain passes away at CMH Attock

War veteran Maqbool Hussain passes away at CMH Attock
CM Punjab Twitter account suspended?

CM Punjab Twitter account suspended?
CM Buzdar shows indignation over closure of Pakpattan shops

CM Buzdar shows indignation over closure of Pakpattan shops

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar