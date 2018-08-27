Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

JUI-F chief meets Zardari, seeks PPP’s support for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is opposition’s nominee for the President of Pakistan, met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a last-ditch effort to seek his party’s support for the election.

According to sources, Maulana requested Zardari to withdraw Senator Aitzaz Ahsan from the race, saying that he was being backed by all other opposition groups.

Khurshid Shah and Farhatullah Babar also attended the meeting while Fazal was accompanied with Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Durrani.

Speaking to media persons, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that a final decision on the presidential contest would be announced on Tuesday.

"We have heard his views. We will consider his request in a party’s meeting tomorrow," Babar said.

Meanwhile, Zardari reportedly told Rehman that he was not in a position to support his candidacy for the election of President.

Earlier in the day, the MMA chief had urged the PPP to review its decision of fielding Senator Aitzaz Ahsan in the presidential contest.

