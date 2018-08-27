Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked

Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Pakistan

APP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

BEIJING: The Chinese government has granted the status of "Guest of Honor" to Pakistan at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held from November 5 to 10.

This will ensure the provision of all possible facilities and benefits to the Pakistani pavilion.

The gesture also shows the level of commitment in China to make Pakistan part of a shared future, according to an article published by Global Times here on Monday.

The expo offers a chance for global manufacturers and producers to showcase their products in order to gain access to China's market.

The expo is also an opening for countries participating in the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative to boost their infrastructure upgrading and reach wider markets.

Pakistan is one such country, which is undergoing massive infrastructure development to align itself with global transportation and communication networks.


The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will create an advanced network of roads, railways and a deep-sea port that will boost trade with China, Central Asia and Europe.

China’s demand for imported food has been growing steadily, creating a market worth $58.28 billion last year, a 25 percent increase year-on-year.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has a largely agrarian economy.

With the help of Chinese scientists, local agriculture specialists have successfully introduced modern farming techniques.

Hybrid rice and hybrid wheat have been the most successful products, seeing a marked increase in yield.

Meanwhile, Pakistani mangoes are also doing well; 10,000 tons of them are expected to be exported to China by the end of this year.

To take advantage of China''s food market, Pakistani producers at the CIIE can offer their own unique and cost-effective products.

A bigger share of the market in China would translate into higher revenues, improved quality and a wider product range.

Apart from food, there are other Pakistani products with immense potential for export to China, including onyx stones, minerals and surgical items.

The expo organizers were initially expecting around 150,000 purchasing agents, but they have so far registered over 160,000. This massive participation will present Pakistan with access to markets in other countries as well.

As foreign buyers experience the previously unexplored Pakistani prospects, new windows of trade will open.

Thus, Pakistani businesses will expand not just into China, but also internationally.

Starting from the port of Shanghai, China is rolling out assistance for B&R countries to bring down their trade costs.

The cargo clearance process has been simplified and a new filing mechanism is being built for the CIIE pavilions of these countries.

China is also adjusting tariffs on certain products, such as nuts from Pakistan, in order to meet the demand among domestic consumers.

As a follow-up step to the import expo, Pakistani manufacturers can take advantage of China's booming e-commerce sector.

They can utilize this highly developed industry to reach out to more customers than would be possible only with physical stores in China.

Alibaba Group has acquired Pakistan's largest e-commerce portal and its payment arm Alipay is planning to enter the Pakistani market this year.

These ventures will help local manufacturers export goods to China while letting the supply chain infrastructure, which is already maturing under the CPEC and B&R initiative, do its job.

Pakistan and China are developing stronger ties in the rapidly evolving global order.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

JUI-F chief meets Zardari, seeks PPP’s support for presidential election

JUI-F chief meets Zardari, seeks PPP’s support for presidential election
Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked

Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked
Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan joins PTI

Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan joins PTI
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!