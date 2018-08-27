Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasized upon the need for greater coordination between Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fight white collar crimes and other corrupt practices.

He was chairing a briefing on the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments here at the PM Office.

Imran Khan directed that ministry of interior should enhance implementation on 20-point National Action Plan, adding that the senior officials of aforementioned ministry and its subordinate departments should adopt measures of austerity and cut their expenses besides transparency.

The prime minister observed that curbing corruption and retrieving wealth of the country, amassed through illegal means and laundered abroad, were among the biggest challenges for the government.

He said that every effort would be made to accomplish those goals besides putting in place a robust system that could prove itself as an effective deterrent against such malpractices in future.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis, the most valuable asset of the country, were ready to bring their money to Pakistan and invest in various sectors of the economy.

He, however, added that there was need to provide them an enabling environment that ensured safety and security of their lives and property.

Khan said, “Ministry of Interior and its attached departments should play their role more effectively towards ensuring service delivery, improving overall security situation in the country and providing a sense of security to the citizens.”

“The Ministry of Interior is a key ministry and there should be improvement in its performance,” Khan said and added that he would himself review over the implementation of the set targets.

Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Shyaryar Afridi, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary to PM Azam Khan and senior officers heading various attached departments of the Ministry of Interior were present during the meeting.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar made a detailed presentation about the functions of the interior ministry and its attached departments.

He also briefed the prime minister about various steps taken by the ministry, including adoption of legislative measures and policies, to combat terrorism, prevent smuggling and human trafficking and curbing electronic and other crimes. (Web Desk/APP)

