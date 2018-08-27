Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Jahangir Tareen shortens UK trip to aid presidential candidate Arif Alvi

Jahangir Tareen shortens UK trip to aid presidential candidate Arif Alvi
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finance Minister Asad Umar says no decision yet to go to IMF

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that PTI government’s fight is with inflation and unemployment and not with the opposition.

Talking to media here Monday, Asad Umar said government has not yet decided to go to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We are moving keeping in view our 100-day agenda. Our performance will be evaluated on the basis of this agenda,” the Finance Minister said.

He went on the say that summary pertaining to reforms in FBR has been forwarded to the cabinet.

Asad Umar also dimissed reports of change in currency notes.

Commenting on US sanctions on Tehran, Asad Umar said Iran is our immediate neighbour and Pakistan had trade tries with it, adding that US sanctions would also have impact on Pakistan.

About future of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Asad Umar said the petroleum minister was working on it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
ANP nominates Haroon Bilour’s widow for PK-78 by-election

ANP nominates Haroon Bilour’s widow for PK-78 by-election
Balochistan ministers sworn in

Balochistan ministers sworn in
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
China plans law against sexual harassment

China plans law against sexual harassment
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!