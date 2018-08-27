PM Imran Khan assures to revamp Pakistan’s economy

Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

PM Imran says parliament is biggest forum for accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his maiden speech in the Senate, has said that parliament is the biggest forum for accountability.

Khan assured the Upper House of the Parliament that they would cut their expenses and generate more income, adding that overseas Pakistanis are the biggest assets of the country.

“PTI government will make all-out efforts to lure foreign investment in Pakistan,” Khan said.

He said enabling environment will be created for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country.

“We will auction the vehicle of Prime Minister House,” he said and added that austerity drive will benefit the people more.

Imran Khan said, “Those nations who rely on foreign loans lose their integrity and freedom,” said Imran Khan.

He assured to revamp Pakistan’s economy on strong footings by setting example.

Khan said his austerity drive is aimed at getting people realized that their government will spend their tax money on their welfare instead of useless expenses. He said we need to change colonial mindset to serve the masses in a better way.

Imran Khan added steps are being taken to reduce expenditure, check money laundering, generate revenue, and reform Federal Bureau of Revenue. 

Imran Khan PM Imran was speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, where a unanimous resolution was adopted Monday to condemn sacrilegious caricature completion being held in Netherlands.

He assured the Senate his government would raise the issue of blasphemous caricature issue in the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Imran Khan said they would also convince Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) over the issue, adding that the forum should have chalked out strategy. 

