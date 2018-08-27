Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Jahangir Tareen shortens UK trip to aid presidential candidate Arif Alvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen landed back into the country on Monday from the UK ahead of the presidential elections to provide support for the PTI presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi.

The disqualified PTI leader had flown into the UK before the Eid-ul-Azha and had shortened his trip after presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi requested for his support on Twitter.

"Need to visit all provincial capitals with our team as instructed by PM Imran Khan to meet our allies and voters and request for their votes. Have asked Jahangir Tareen who is in UK to join us. I think he has had a good vacation and now back to work," Alvi had tweeted on Sunday.

Alvi submitted his nomination papers for the presidential elections earlier today at the Islamabad High Court and the Sindh High Court, the polling for which will begin on September 4th.

