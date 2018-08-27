Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio

Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

PTI's Aleem Khan parts ways with business ventures before taking oath as Punjab minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan stepped down from all of his business ventures before he swore in as provincial minister.

The former Punjab Minister for Information and Technology publicized the news of him stepping down on Twitter as he took charge as Minister for Local Government in the Punjab cabinet in the newly elected PTI government.

“Before taking oath as minister, I have resigned from the directorship and chief executive from all companies of my businesses,” read the tweet.

The newly elected cabinet of Punjab will pledge in at the Governor House in Lahore at 5pm on Monday (today).

The oath will be administered by the Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. 

