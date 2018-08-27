‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!





LOS ANGELES: Lars von Trier, hailed from movies like ‘Antichrist ‘and ‘Nymphomaniac’ which were all about sexual violence and upsetting notions that needed strong nerves to stay in front of the screen while watching, is now back with another thriller, ‘The house that Jack built’ for which the first teaser was released recently.



The same director was also temporarily banned from Cannes Film Festival few years ago for apparently supporting ‘Nazism’ and never shying away to make films on topics people are usually reluctant to talk about.

The movie, ‘The House that Jack built’ exhibits an era of 1970 while “Jack” stars ‘Matt Dillon’ as the eponymous serial killer. Von Trier’s script follows Jack’s development as a murderer, following him through five important killings however providing glimpses into his troubling coming-of-age experience during mid of the movie. Uma Thurman and Riley Keough star as two of Jack’s victims alongside.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November’29th of this fall!