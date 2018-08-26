Inquiry ordered to ascertain facts in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Pakistan army spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that an inquiry has been order to ascertain facts about the recent incidents of violence in North Waziristan.

Responding to a foreign media report on Twitter, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor said that no one was killed or injured by security forces in Waziristan.

He also rejected a claim that an assurance was given to participants of the sit-in for court martial law of a captain.

“While an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts, no assurance given for any court martial. No one was killed/injured by Forces. @voadeewa keeps up its tradition of false reporting. People of Waziristan are peace loving and value the attained peace,” he tweeted.





