Sun August 26, 2018
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

Europe and the BRI

The opposition’s dilemmas

Stolen asset recovery

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Inquiry ordered to ascertain facts in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Pakistan army spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that an inquiry has been order to ascertain facts about the recent incidents of violence in North Waziristan.

Responding to a foreign media report on Twitter, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor said that no one was killed or injured by security forces in Waziristan.

He also rejected a claim that an assurance was given to participants of the sit-in for court martial law of a captain.

“While an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts, no assurance given for any court martial. No one was killed/injured by Forces. @voadeewa keeps up its tradition of false reporting. People of Waziristan are peace loving and value the attained peace,” he tweeted.


