Sun August 26, 2018
Pakistan

August 26, 2018

President Mamnoon pays visit to Kulsoom Nawaz in London hospital

LONDON: President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain and his wife paid visit to Kulsoom Nawaz, the ailing wife of former prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, here at the Harley Street Clinic on Sunday.

President Mamnoon and his wife were welcomed by Hussain Nawaz, son of Kulsoom and Nawaz Sharif at the hospital.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer for more than  a year in London.

Later, talking with media outside the hospital, the president said that he had talked to Kulsoom and enquired her health.

Kulsoom asked the President to pray for her health.

While replying to a question from media, President Mamnoon said, “I am standing with Nawaz, as I was in 1999”.

Hussain Nawaz, on the occasion, said that the decision for the nomination of the new president would be done by the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and he would not pass a statement on it.

Talking about the present condition of his mother, he said that his mother is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and she can speak but cannot sit or stand.

Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif has contacted them through a Pakistani number and he is allowed once or twice to call in a week.

