Sun August 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah over roadside abuse

KARACHI: Daud Chauhan, the citizen who was thrashed by PTI’s Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah, said he has ‘no comments’ over the Rs0.5 million penalty the party imposed on its member for his violent behavior.

"The society will determine whether Imran Shah's punishment is adequate," Chauhan said.

According to the party’s provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, the party has a strict no-tolerance policy against violent behavior by its members.

The PTI MPA on Saturday was handed a hefty penalty of Rs500,000 to pay for the medical expenses of at least 20 elderly patients at Edhi centre.

"The disciplinary committee took the decision after taking into account all facts," Naqvi said.

The party has also warned him of being sacked from the party if complaints are received in the future.

Shah had landed under fire after footage of him had been widely circulated online where he could be seen aggressively hitting a man on a motorbike attempting to cross his vehicle near National Stadium Road in Karachi. The video also shows the MPA’s guards abusing the motorist

