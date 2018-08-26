Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar
PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
Jogezai denies excusing from governorship

Jogezai denies excusing from governorship
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

ISLAMABAD: The decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to establish new channels for kids has been lauded widely by the masses with people calling it a ‘much needed’ development for the young ones.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the government has decided to launch ‘two new channels of PTV, a dedicated Sports Channel to cover all sports except Cricket and a dedicated channel for children under sixteen.’

The current PTV Sports channel will be rebranded as PTV Cricket, he further added and sought suggestions from the public.

People praised the proposal of the new government of a channel for children terming it a need of the hour as Pakistani media lack in content for the kids and they are bound to watch the foreign channels not meeting national cultural standards.

Nuzhat S. Siddiqi, a writer and environmental sociologist, tweeted: “OH MY GOD. A channel for children is MUCH NEEDED. Focused on indigenous story-telling, crafts, science, history, environment and geography. Please make this happen @fawadchaudhry.”

The tweet of the information minister triggered a conversation with hundreds of people commenting on it with proposals as to who could be roped in for children-specific content and some questioning why the PTV Sports is in loss.

Former PML-N minister Marriyum Aurangzeb offered her assistance to the PTI stating that proposals for both are ready and you (Fawad Ch) can go through them so that you don’t waste time and reinvent the wheel and can launch them as soon as possible.

I would be happy to help if required, she tweeted.

Cricket enthusiast too, are happy on the announcement.

Sports statistician, Mazher Arshad advised the minister to bring back Urdu commentary on the national broadcaster.

“That's a great news. With two sports channels, it is now time to bring back Urdu commentary for international cricket matches and PSL. Also we need to improve the standard of broadcasting of domestic cricket. At least one match of each round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy should be on TV.”

The ministry also taking measures to make the state media outlets free of government censorships.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “the government is ensuring that the opposition is duly covered by state-run news organizations and for the purpose we shall be giving representation to PPPP and PML-N in their BoDs, besides inducting independent professionals.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’
Dr Ameer Jogezai says ready to serve as Balochistan Governor

Dr Ameer Jogezai says ready to serve as Balochistan Governor
Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India

Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India
PTI to contest presidential election vigorously: PM

PTI to contest presidential election vigorously: PM
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s